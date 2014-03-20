Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
March 20 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is oversubscribed by 64 percent for April, meaning that shippers will only be able to deliver 36 percent of nominated volumes.
The company said system throughput ex-Edmonton will be 288,087 barrels per day (bpd) for the Trans Mountain Mainline, 141,674 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and 73,286 bpd for Westridge Dock.
The Puget Sound system will not be apportioned for the nomination month of April, it said.
(Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.