March 20 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is oversubscribed by 64 percent for April, meaning that shippers will only be able to deliver 36 percent of nominated volumes.

The company said system throughput ex-Edmonton will be 288,087 barrels per day (bpd) for the Trans Mountain Mainline, 141,674 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and 73,286 bpd for Westridge Dock.

The Puget Sound system will not be apportioned for the nomination month of April, it said.

