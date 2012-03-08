HOUSTON, March 8 Enbridge Inc still expected to restart the remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline late Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still face slowdowns to manage volumes, a spokeswoman said.

The 318,000 barrel a day Line 64 has been shut since a vehicle accident on Saturday damaged a section near New Lenox, Illinois. The westernmost segment, Line 14, resumed operation on Tuesday. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)