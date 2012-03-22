March 22 Magellan Midstream said on
Thursday it shut down a refined products pipeline in Illinois
on Wednesday night after reporting a potential 250 barrels leak
of diesel fuel 30 miles (48.3 kilometer) west of Chicago.
The 12 inch diameter (30.5 cm) pipeline, which runs between
Iowa City, Indiana and Franklin Park, Illinois was shut down
Wednesday night.
"This incident will not impact supply to our terminals in
Iowa, Illinois or other terminals connected to the Magellan
Pipeline system." Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said.
Magellan has not yet determined when it will restart the
pipeline, Heine added.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)