HOUSTON, June 3 Magellan Midstream Partners expects a 200-mile long stretch of its Magellan South refined products pipeline system that runs from East Houston to Frost, Texas, to be shut for two to four weeks, a company spokesman said on Friday.

During the outage, Magellan says it will provide 40 to 50 percent of its historical delivery volumes into the central and west Texas markets via alternative methods, including trucking, the spokesman said.

The midstream operator is developing plans to replace a smaller section of the pipeline that carries gasoline and diesel after it was damaged by flooding.

