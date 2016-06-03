HOUSTON, June 3 Magellan Midstream Partners
expects a 200-mile long stretch of its Magellan South
refined products pipeline system that runs from East Houston to
Frost, Texas, to be shut for two to four weeks, a company
spokesman said on Friday.
During the outage, Magellan says it will provide 40 to 50
percent of its historical delivery volumes into the central and
west Texas markets via alternative methods, including trucking,
the spokesman said.
The midstream operator is developing plans to replace a
smaller section of the pipeline that carries gasoline and diesel
after it was damaged by flooding.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)