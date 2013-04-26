April 26 TransCanada Corp's 400,000
barrel per day Keystone Marketlink pipeline between Cushing,
Oklahoma, and the Texas Gulf Coast is expected to begin
commercial operations in December of this year, the company said
in a filing with U.S. regulators.
"Expeditious approval of this Petition is critical as
Marketlink expects to file tariffs by Nov. 1, 2013, 30 days in
advance of the facilities' anticipated in-service date of
Dec. 1, 2013," TransCanada said in a filing with the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Marketlink pipeline is the southern leg of TransCanada's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which is currently awaiting
permits before the segment between Alberta, Canada, and Cushing
can be constructed.