April 26 TransCanada Corp's 400,000
barrel per day Keystone Marketlink pipeline between Cushing,
Oklahoma, and Port Arthur, Texas is on target to begin
commercial operations in December of this year, the company said
on Friday.
"Expeditious approval of this Petition is critical as
Marketlink expects to file tariffs by Nov. 1, 2013, 30 days in
advance of the facilities' anticipated in-service date of Dec.
1, 2013," TransCanada said in a filing with the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission.
In its earnings report for the first quarter, also released
on Friday, the TransCanada said the project was 70 percent
complete by the end of the year.
Construction of a lateral pipeline to take crude to Houston
should begin in the middle of this year and be completed by
mid-2014, the company said.
The Marketlink pipeline is the southern leg of TransCanada's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which is currently awaiting
permits before the segment between Alberta, Canada, and Cushing
can be constructed.