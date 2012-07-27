NEW YORK, July 27 NuStar Energy said on
Friday it had completed the unit train offloading facility at
its St. James, Louisiana terminal.
Speaking on a second-quarter earnings call, Curt Anastasio,
president and chief executive officer, said the facility would
be able to accept one 70,000-barrel train a day.
NuStar also completed a third pipeline to carry crude oil
from Eagle Ford in southwest Texas to the port of Corpus
Christi. This gives the company the ability to move 250,000
barrels per day of the light, sweet crude, giving it access to
Gulf Coast refineries.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)