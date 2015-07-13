BRIEF-Sompo Holdings subsidiary completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
July 13 Phillips 66 said on Monday it does not anticipate any impact on operations at its Wood River, Illinois refinery at present following the shutdown of the 277,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Capwood Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline said on Friday it experienced a crude oil leak at its Pocahontas pumping station, which is part of the Capwood line, but did not specify if the spill had an impact on the overall flow of the Capwood line.
The company did not immediately respond to queries related to present pipeline operations.
The 336,000 bpd refinery sources crude from the Capwood line, Phillips 66 said, adding that it is assessing the impact on refinery production as a result of the pipeline being shut.
The Capwood line runs from Patoka, Illinois, to Wood River, Illinois. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper held steady near its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United STates, and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentu