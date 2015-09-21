Sept 21 Plains All American Pipeline LP will shut a segment of its Basin Pipeline for 10 days in November for hydro-testing, according to a shipper notice.

The pipeline operator will shut the line between Midland, Texas and Colorado City, Texas, cutting all shipments of crude during that time.

The Basin Pipeline has capacity to ship between 240,000 to 450,000 barrels per day of crude, depending on the line segment. It stretches from Jal, New Mexico to Odessa and Midland, Texas and on to the crude storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment on its plans for the pipeline. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)