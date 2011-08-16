* Rainbow given conditional restart approval

* Company reviewing conditions

* No estimate yet for restart date (Adds details)

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 16 Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) was given conditional clearance by Alberta regulators on Tuesday to restart the northern leg of the 187,000 barrel per day Rainbow pipeline.

The line has been shut since April 28 when a rupture spilled 28,000 barrels of crude into muskeg and ponds in northern Alberta, about 95 km (60 miles) northeast of Peace River, forcing producers to cut production or find alternative ways of getting their oil to market.

The Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board imposed four major conditions on the restart, including weekly aerial monitoring and the completion of work on 10 sites excavated along the line's route.

The pipeline will also operate at reduced pressure after the restart.

Plains' Canadian unit said in an email that the company is reviewing the regulator's conditions and will assess when it can resume operations on the line.

The northern leg of the Rainbow line runs from Zama in northwestern Alberta to the Nipisi terminal near Slave Lake. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)