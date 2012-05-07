NEW YORK May 7 Enterprise Products Partners said on Monday a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will not delay the startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline, which is planned to occur around May 17.

On Monday, FERC denied the Seaway pipeline the ability to set market-based rates on the initial 150,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, the first of several projects to siphon off the growing crude supplies from the Midwest to the refineries along the Gulf Coast's refinery row.

A spokesman for Enterprise, which jointly owns the line with Canada's Enbridge, said that about one-third of the initial capacity would be affected by the order. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)