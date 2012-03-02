(Corrects Thursday's story to fix date of Port Arthur pipeline,
* Seaway reversal purging ahead of schedule
* New pipeline will connect Seaway with ECHO terminal
NEW YORK, March 1 Enterprise Products
Partner and Enbridge Inc are planning to build
a pipeline to move crude to Enterprise's ECHO terminal that has
come down the reversed Seaway pipeline to its terminus in Jones
Creek, Texas.
"The reversed line will bring crude to Jones Creek,
northwest of Freeport," said Brad Shamla, an executive with
Canada's Enbridge.
Shamla said the pipeline will be about 40 miles (65 km)
long. The pipeline will have access to the Houston area
refineries through an existing pipeline network.
"We are considering shipping crude out over a dock to other
destinations on the Gulf Coast," he said.
Another piece of pipe will be laid from the ECHO terminal,
along the Houston Ship Channel, to the Port Arthur area of Texas
on the border of Louisiana.
Shamla said that pipeline will be about 80 miles in length
and be done in 2013.
The purging of the 500-mile (800-km) Seaway pipeline is
ahead of schedule. The pipeline will begin by carrying 150,000
barrels per day by June 1 from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma,
to Gulf Coast refineries, said Shamla.
The pipeline is the first of several projects to siphon the
glut of crude oil sitting in Cushing to the refineries along the
Gulf Coast.
The reversed Seaway pipeline capacity is expected to grow to
400,000 bpd in 2014 but could increase more if the current open
season seeking more firm shipping commitments is successful.
Enterprise's ECHO terminal will be ready to receive the oil.
When completed, the terminal will hold 6 million barrels.
