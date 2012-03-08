(Recasts, updates with Enterprise confirmation, denial of Genscape details)

HOUSTON, March 8 Purging of the Seaway crude oil pipeline has been completed to accommodate a planned reversal that will help ease the U.S. Midwest oil glut, a spokesman for pipeline operator Enterprise Products said on Thursday.

The project is on schedule to convert Seaway to flow south to the Gulf Coast refining complex instead of north to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub no later than June 1, spokesman Rick Rainey said.

The reversal is expected to help narrow the steep discounting of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which is back logged at Cushing due to a shortage of outlets to the Gulf Coast.

Industry data monitor Genscape earlier said the purging was complete and that only half of the 2 million barrels in the line was purged because half belonged to Enterprise. Genscape also said work had begun on valves for reversal of the 500-mile line.

Rainey declined to comment on whether work had begun, but he rejected Genscape spokesman Abudi Zein's assertion that only half of the oil in the line was purged because it belonged to Enterprise.

"That's wrong. None of the oil was ours. It's been purged completely," Rainey said.

Enbridge bought ConocoPhillips' 50 percent share of the line last fall and agreed with the owner of the other 50 percent, Enterprise, to reverse the line.

Historically, the line carried imported oil from Freeport, Texas, to Cushing.

The lack of outlets to Gulf Coast refineries has depressed WTI, which settled Thursday at an $18.86 discount to North Sea benchmark Brent. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)