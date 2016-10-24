Oct 24 The Seaway Pipeline Company is working to
contain a crude oil spill near Lynnwood Avenue and Texaco Road
in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to a report on the News9
website.
The spill, which occurred early on Monday morning, was not a
threat to residents, the report said, quoting law enforcement.
The 400,000 barrel per day pipeline, which brings crude from
Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint
venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP's, the
operator, and Enbridge Inc. Enterprise was not immediately
available to comment.
(Source: bit.ly/2ex4yx9 )
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)