Oct 24 The Seaway Pipeline Company is working to contain a crude oil spill near Lynnwood Avenue and Texaco Road in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to a report on the News9 website.

The spill, which occurred early on Monday morning, was not a threat to residents, the report said, quoting law enforcement.

The 400,000 barrel per day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP's, the operator, and Enbridge Inc. Enterprise was not immediately available to comment.

(Source: bit.ly/2ex4yx9 )

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)