NEW YORK May 2 Shell Pipeline, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, said on Wednesday it plans to begin service in 2013 on the reversal of its Houma-to-Houston pipeline after a successful shipping open season.

The project would provide pipeline access to additional crudes across the U.S., adding to the infrastructure access to the prolific new oil plays in the Eagle Ford and the Bakken as well as growing crude supplies in the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)