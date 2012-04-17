* Shell extends HoHo open season by one week
* Shippers will have until April 27 to commit
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 17 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Tuesday it gave shippers a one-week extension
to commit to send crude on its reversed Houma-to-Houston
pipeline to allow them time to get approval from their
respective managements.
Shell's 300,000 barrel-per-day line, which originally carried
crude from the Louisiana port city of Houma, the delivery point
for some Gulf of Mexico crudes, to Houston refineries will be
reversed.
"We do not offer firm space today, but we are at near or
capacity," said Emily Oberton, a spokeswoman for Shell. "We
expect to be fully subscribed with the reversal."
The open season for the reversal of the so-called "HoHo" line
began on March 8 and will now end on April 27, Shell said in a
statement.
The HoHo reversal will move growing crude production from the
inland oil plays in the Eagle Ford, Bakken and Barnett shale
regions to Gulf Coast refineries for processing into gasoline
and diesel.
It will also be able to carry crude from Cushing, Oklahoma,
the delivery point of the NYMEX crude contract where landlocked
stocks are moving back to record levels, according to the most
recent U.S. government data.
Several projects are underway to move the glut of low-priced
crudes from Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This includes
TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL pipeline and
the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise Products Partners
and Canada's Enbridge, which moved up the start
of the oil flow by two weeks to May 17.
If Shell gets regulatory approval and enough customer
commitments, the Ho-Ho Reversal will begin service early in
2013, Shell said.
