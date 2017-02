April 17 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it will extend the binding open season for its Houma-to-Houston reversal project until April 27 to accommodate requests by shippers for final management approval for commitments.

Shell had announced the start of the binding open season period for firm capacity on the Houma, Louisiana, to Houston oil pipeline system reversal project on March 8. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)