July 6 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP on
Monday lifted a force majeure on the Wamsutter echo springs
compressor station of its Rockies Express (REX) natural gas
pipeline.
The company declared the force majeure on the compressor
station in Wyoming on April 19.
However, the company will perform maintenance on one of the
units at the compressor station from Monday to Friday, during
which the segment will run at a limited capacity.
The 1,698-mile natural gas pipeline system stretches from
Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to Monroe County, Ohio, with a
capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet per day.
Rockies Express is owned by Tallgrass Development (through a
subsidiary, Tallgrass Development owns a 50 percent interest in
and operates the pipeline), Sempra US Gas & Power and Phillips
66.
