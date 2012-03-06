* Enterprise, Enbridge, Anadarko get shipper commitments
* Shippers have committed for 15-year take-or-pay pacts
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products
Partners LP, Enbridge Energy Partners and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday their joint
venture Texas Express NGL pipeline had 15-year shipper
commitments to carry 232,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per
day from quickly growing production regions to the NGL hub of
Mont Belvieu, Texas for processing.
The new Texas Express pipeline will run 580 miles (930 km)
from Skellytown in west Texas to Enterprise's natural gas liquid
fractionation plant in Mont Belvieu, near the Gulf Coast.
It will carry natural gas liquids from producers in west
Texas, the Rocky Mountains, southern Oklahoma and the
mid-Continent region through Enterprise's existing Mid-American
pipeline.
The move "addresses the need for flow assurance and market
choices for producers, as well as reliable supplies of
price-advantaged, natural gas-derived feedstocks to meet the
increasing demand of petrochemical operators", said Michael A.
Creel, president and CEO of Enterprise's general partner.
The joint venture also includes two new NGL gathering
systems.
The first will connect Texas Express to natural gas
processing plants in the Anadarko/Granite Wash production area
located in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma.
The second NGL gathering system will connect the new
pipeline to Barnett Shale natural gas processing plants in
central Texas.
Houston-based Enterprise will construct and operate the
pipeline, while Enbridge, a unit of Canadian Enbridge Corp
, will construct and operate the new gathering systems.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)