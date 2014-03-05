March 5 Williams Companies Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Wednesday it expects to complete planned maintenance on its Central Louisiana Lateral natural gas pipeline near Kaplan, Louisiana, on March 11.

It had earlier said the work would be completed on March 5.

Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the U.S. Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.