* Pipeline will carry 135,000 bpd crude
* Longhorn pipeline currently carries refined products
* Line to deliver Permian crude to Houston refineries
* Reversal to be completed by mid-2013
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Magellan Midstream Partners
(MMP.N) said on Thursday it has obtained enough shipping
commitments to convert and reverse a Texan pipeline, which will
relieve the crude supply glut in the Midwest Cushing, Oklahoma
storage hub.
Magellan said the 18-inch (0.457 meter) Houston-to-El-Paso
pipeline will carry crude from the West Texas Permian basin
prospect to refiners in Houston and Texas City at an initial
capacity of 135,000 barrels per day.
After the $275 million conversion project, the pipeline
will start operating by mid-2013, Magellan said.
"Current and forecasted future market dynamics favor the
benefits of our pipeline project and customer interest has been
strong ," Magellan Chief Executive Michael Mears said in a
statement .
The refined oil products pipeline will be converted into a
crude pipeline and will have up to 220,000 bpd peak capacity,
according to Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine.
Magellan had previously said it would reach a decision on
the reversal by May this year.
"We were continuing to work with prospective shippers to
reach binding agreements," spokesman Bruce Heine about the
delay.
The reversal project will include construction of crude oil
storage facilities at Crane and East Houston in Texas with a
capacity of 1.25 million barrels.
Magellan will also modify and extend an existing 20-inch
crude pipeline from its East Houston terminal to a pipeline
interchange along the Houston ship channel as part of the
project.
Nearby pipeline infrastructure would still carry 65,000 bpd
of refined products to the El Paso market.
Another new pipeline project, the joint venture Double E
line proposed by Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD.N) and
Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) was canceled in late August in
the absence of adequate shippers' commitment. [ID:nN1E77F19G]
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)