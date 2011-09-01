* Pipeline will carry 135,000 bpd crude

* Longhorn pipeline currently carries refined products

* Line to deliver Permian crude to Houston refineries

* Reversal to be completed by mid-2013

By Selam Gebrekidan

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) said on Thursday it has obtained enough shipping commitments to convert and reverse a Texan pipeline, which will relieve the crude supply glut in the Midwest Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub.

Magellan said the 18-inch (0.457 meter) Houston-to-El-Paso pipeline will carry crude from the West Texas Permian basin prospect to refiners in Houston and Texas City at an initial capacity of 135,000 barrels per day.

After the $275 million conversion project, the pipeline will start operating by mid-2013, Magellan said.

"Current and forecasted future market dynamics favor the benefits of our pipeline project and customer interest has been strong ," Magellan Chief Executive Michael Mears said in a statement .

The refined oil products pipeline will be converted into a crude pipeline and will have up to 220,000 bpd peak capacity, according to Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine.

Magellan had previously said it would reach a decision on the reversal by May this year.

"We were continuing to work with prospective shippers to reach binding agreements," spokesman Bruce Heine about the delay.

The reversal project will include construction of crude oil storage facilities at Crane and East Houston in Texas with a capacity of 1.25 million barrels.

Magellan will also modify and extend an existing 20-inch crude pipeline from its East Houston terminal to a pipeline interchange along the Houston ship channel as part of the project.

Nearby pipeline infrastructure would still carry 65,000 bpd of refined products to the El Paso market.

Another new pipeline project, the joint venture Double E line proposed by Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD.N) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) was canceled in late August in the absence of adequate shippers' commitment. [ID:nN1E77F19G]

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)