NEW YORK Nov 16 The reversal of the Seaway
pipeline to carry crude from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast will
allow the line to handle volumes committed to the proposed
Wrangler pipeline, a spokesman for Enterprise Products said on
Wednesday.
"The volumes originally committed to the proposed Wrangler
pipeline can now be handled by the reversal of Seaway which
will be able to transport up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil
per day," said Rick Rainey, a spokesman for the company.
Enbridge bought ConocoPhillip's half of the Seaway line
which originally ran from the Gulf Coast to Oklahoma, serving
Conoco's Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery.
Earlier, Conoco said it would split into two separate
entities -- one downstream and one upstream -- and put its half
of the pipeline up for sale.