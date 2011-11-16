* Enterprise, Enbridge to phase in crude travel on Seaway
* Volumes committed to Wrangler will travel on Seaway
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The reversal of the Seaway
pipeline to carry crude from the well-stocked U.S. Midwest to
the Gulf Coast will add volumes that shippers had committed to
another project, a spokesman for Enterprise Products said on
Wednesday.
"The volumes originally committed to the proposed Wrangler
pipeline can now be handled by the reversal of Seaway which
will be able to transport up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil
per day," said Rick Rainey, a spokesman for the company.
Enterprise and Enbridge had been mulling the idea of a
joint venture 800,000 barrel pipeline to alleviate the Midwest
oil glut which they called Wrangler.
"We are committed to working with Enbridge on a solution
and it may be that if Conoco is serious, and they move quickly
and the price makes sense, it may have an impact. It is hard
to tell right now," said an Enterprise company spokesman during
the third-quarter earnings conference call in early November.
Earlier, Conoco said it would split into two separate
entities -- one downstream and one upstream -- and put its half
of the pipeline up for sale.
On Wednesday, Enbridge paid $1.15 billion for
ConocoPhillip's half of the Seaway line which originally ran
from the Gulf Coast to Oklahoma, serving Conoco's Ponca City,
Oklahoma, refinery. Because of the large amount of oil in the
Midwest, the Seaway line has recently been running at very low
capacity.
The Seaway reversal looks like it will be the first
pipeline online to be able to move enough crude out of the oil
hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to the refineries along the U.S. Gulf
Coast, cutting into the price premium held by North Sea Brent
blend against the price U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate.
U.S. crude on Wednesday rose past $100 a barrel, while
Brent slipped.
Rather than paying $1.5 billion to $2 billion to lay down
all new pipe for a project like the proposed 800,000 barrel per
day Wrangler pipeline, reversing the Seaway will mean reversing
some pumps and adding some other infrastructure for a cost of
$300 million.
Seaway will be able to carry 150,000 bpd of crude out of
the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma by the middle of 2012. The
addition of some new looping pipeline will increase the current
volume of the 350,000 bpd pipeline.
Enterprise expects the project to reach a volume of 400,000
bpd by early 2013, ahead of the projected mid-2013 start-up of
the proposed Wrangler project.
Enterprise said early in 2012 it will have an open season
to determine how much more shipping interest there is for
shipping crude out of the Midwest, which will determine if they
pursue additional capacity on the line.
"The scope of the project is changing but the capability is
not," said Rainey. "The goal of the reversal of Seaway is to
move crude from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast."