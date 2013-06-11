CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Enbridge Inc, Canada's No. 1 pipeline company, said on Tuesday it closed three major oil pipelines after a small spill near a refinery in Sarnia, Ontario.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the 491,000 barrel per day Line 5, the 609,000 bpd Line 6A and the 231,000 bpd Line 6A were shut after the spill was discovered. Another small lateral line was also closed.

However, White said service on the lines will soon be restored following testing which determined that the leaked oil did not come from Enbridge's pipelines.

