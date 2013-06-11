CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's No. 1 pipeline company, said on Tuesday it closed three
major oil pipelines after a small spill near a refinery in
Sarnia, Ontario.
Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email
the 491,000 barrel per day Line 5, the 609,000 bpd Line 6A and
the 231,000 bpd Line 6A were shut after the spill was
discovered. Another small lateral line was also closed.
However, White said service on the lines will soon be
restored following testing which determined that the leaked oil
did not come from Enbridge's pipelines.
