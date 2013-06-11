CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Enbridge Inc, Canada's No.1 pipeline company said on Tuesday that three major pipelines briefly shut after an oil leak was found near a refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, are operating normally. The company shut down the 491,000 barrel per day Line 5, the 609,000 bpd, Line 6A and the 231,000 bpd Line 6A were shut after the spill was discovered. However tests on the leaked oil determined it did not come from an Enbridge line.