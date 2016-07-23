July 23 Authorities are building a new
containment boom to fight an oil spill in a major western
Canadian river, officials said on Saturday, after the spill
breached a previous barrier and threatened the drinking water
of several communities along the coast.
The city of North Battleford, which draws its drinking water
in part from the North Saskatchewan River, shut its supply
intake on Friday and switched to using ground water, provincial
officials said in a telephone conference with reporters.
Some 1,572 barrels of heavy oil and diluent leaked from
Husky Energy Inc's Saskatchewan Gathering System
pipeline on Thursday, flowing into the river. The company shut
the line, stopping the leak, and has been working to contain the
spill.
The Calgary-based Husky did not immediately respond to a
request for further comment, but previously said it was
expecting "minimal impact."
It is not immediately clear what caused the spill.
Water levels rose on Friday, pushing debris into the booms
upstream from North Battleford, a city of 14,000, and the oil
continued to moved downward.
The province of Saskatchewan has started building a new boom
near the community of Maymont, about 50 km (31 miles) downstream
from North Battleford, though it is not sure when the oil spill
will reach it, Wes Kotyk, executive director of environment
protection with the province of Saskatchewan, told reporters.
Water security is a concern as North Battleford's treatment
capabilities for groundwater are limited, and water usage in
summer is high, said Sam Ferris, Saskatchewan's executive
director of environmental and municipal management services.
He said authorities are working on plans to deal with the
issue for communities farther down the river, including several
small communities and Prince Albert, a city with 35,000 people.
Kotyk said the federal environment agency is working on a
"trajectory model" to determine the exact size and rate of
movement of the oil plume, which officials don't yet know.
He said authorities are making plans for cleanup of the
shoreline, parts of which had been polluted as the oil made its
way downstream.
Bert West, in charge of petroleum and natural gas in
Saskatchewan, said it is too early to talk about cleanup costs
or how the incident could potentially affect the economy.
"We haven't have a spill like this, so we're not sure," he
said. "As far as costs go, we're not worried about that at this
point."
