* Brent premium to WTI narrows despite Keystone delay
* Traders betting other pipelines will be built
* Enbridge's Wrangler network could fill pipeline gap
By Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Within hours of news that a
proposed Canada to Texas pipeline won't be built any time soon,
oil traders were already betting on alternative ways to ship a
glut of crude from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf Coast.
TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) $7 billion, 600,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Keystone XL pipeline had been viewed as crucial to
getting Canadian and North Dakota crude out of the landlocked
region where surging stocks have driven the price of U.S. crude
to record discounts to Europe's benchmark Brent this year.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced this week that his
administration would take at least another year to study the
project and determine if it should be rerouted to avoid a
Nebraska aquifer.
A decision on whether Keystone can be built was expected
later this year, but the delay has pushed it back to at least
2013 -- when the pipeline had been expected to come online
previously.
The midcontinental crude glut has weakened West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) relative to Europe's Brent in recent years.
But instead of losing ground to Brent following Keystone
XL's delay this week, WTI has actually shot up in value against
the London-traded crude, both in prompt markets and further out
on the futures curve.
The move signals that traders are betting alternative
alternative crude transit methods that have sprung up in recent
months will fill the gap to ship crude out of the Midwest to
the Gulf Coast refining center.
"Oil traders anticipate that with or without Keystone XL,
there is likely to be a resolution," said Matt Smith, analyst
for Summit Energy in Louisville, Kentucky.
"There's a lot of talk about Wrangler as a pipeline network
that could step up and be an adequate replacement for Keystone
XL."
The discount of U.S. crude, also called West Texas
Intermediate, to Brent expanded to a record $28 a barrel in
October, but has steadily declined since, even as the threats
to the timeline for Keystone XL mounted.
This week, when the delays were confirmed, the spread
narrowed more than $3 to $15 a barrel on Friday, an indication
that traders are betting the Midwest crude glut was still
expected to ease.
GRAPHIC:here
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
The delays in Keystone XL -- which some experts say could
kill the project entirely -- benefit alternative proposals,
some of which have shorter timelines.
Enterprise is in talks to buy out its partner Conoco
COP.N. in the 350,000 bpd Seaway pipeline, which ships crude
from Freeport, Texas, to Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point
for U.S. crude oil futures. Enterprise could then reverse the
flow of the pipeline and send crude away from Cushing.
"One of the implications of the potential delay would be to
accelerate other pipeline solutions, including the potential
Seaway solution," said Ed Morse, global head of commodities
research at Citigroup.
"That could mean instead of waiting until 2013 for an
evacuation of crude out of Padd 2 (Midcontinent) into Padd 3
(Gulf Coast) it might happen in 2012 instead."
Enbridge (ENB.TO) announced this week it will likely
proceed with Wrangler, an 800,000 bpd, $2 billion pipeline that
would shift crude from the Cushing to the giant U.S. Gulf Coast
refining hub after receiving strong shipper interest.
Enterprise is also a partner in Wrangler, which could be in
service by mid-2013.
Confidence that one of these pipelines will help alleviate
the Midwest glut can also be seen further out in the oil
futures curve. The premium of December 2013 Brent to December
2013 WTI, which topped $17 a barrel in September, has dropped
more than $3 this week to $8.35 on Friday.
"There's a growing realization that despite (Federal)
government actions, the economic imperative is to move more oil
out of Cushing, and that has been taking place." said Mark
Routt, analyst and engineer at KBC in Houston.
MORE ROOM FOR RAILS?
Further relief to the Midwest crude glut has come from
alternative shipping methods. As the disconnect between Cushing
and Gulf Coast markets grew this year, shippers and producers
scrambled to find new ways to capture the tempting arbitrage of
more than $20 a barrel available for those who could get crude
to the coastal refining hub.
Companies have been shipping crude by rail and barge and
business is expected to be healthy in the medium term, and
potentially more profitable amid Keystone XL's delay.
Routt said new rail terminals in North Dakota hold capacity
to ship up to 350,000 bpd and that those volumes could double
by 2013.
"If no pipeline solutions occur in the next few years, we
are likely to see a very significant build out of rail
capacity, which has higher transportation cost than pipelines,
to bring Canadian oil sands and Midcontinent tight oil to new
markets," IHS Cera said in a note to clients.
