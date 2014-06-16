By Catherine Ngai
| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 A new chapter in the North
American oil revolution is about to open on the Texas coast,
with two major pipelines poised this summer to deliver an
unprecedented influx of heavy Canadian crude to U.S. refineries
- and potentially beyond.
The anticipated startup of the Seaway Twin oil pipeline
later this month will open the door for another 450,000 barrels
per day (bpd) to flow from Cushing, Oklahoma, to oil tanks near
Houston. A second line, Flanagan South, built at a cost of $2.6
billion, will start pumping even more Canadian crude from
Illinois to Oklahoma.
They are part of a wave of investment that is reshaping the
domestic crude oil market, reversing the flow of oil that
traditionally moved inland from the coast and increasingly
replacing imports from long-time suppliers Mexico and Venezuela,
whose heavy crudes face growing competition from Canada's.
"There is a new landscape of connectivity coming for the
second half of the year," said Michael Cohen, an analyst at
Barclays in New York.
The one-two punch may land hardest on domestic crudes such
as Southern Green Canyon WTC-SGC, an offshore, medium grade
delivered into Nederland, Texas. It may initially spare some
rivals like Mars WTC-MRS, which is traded in Louisiana, where
new pipelines are slow to deliver Canadian oil.
The first jolt will come from the expansion of the Seaway
pipeline, a 400-mile conduit that was reversed in 2012 to
accommodate the unexpected flow of burgeoning Canadian and North
Dakota crude in the north to refiners in the south.
In 2012, operators Enterprise Product Partners and
Enbridge Inc got commitments to more than double its
capacity to a total 850,000 bpd with a $2 billion parallel line
called the Seaway Twin or Loop. That should begin pumping by the
end of this month, the company said this month.
Other projects will also offer new trading flexibility along
the Houston Ship Channel, such as a 6 million barrel expansion
of Enterprise's Echo storage terminal in early 2015, forcing
market participants to grapple with shifting patterns, volatile
prices and fluctuating stockpiles.
One question will be how much of the new oil ends up flowing
overseas. The first known cargo of Canadian crude re-exported
via the U.S. Gulf sailed for Spain a month ago out of the
Freeport, Texas, terminus of the original Seaway line.
SGC VS MARS
To be sure, the Twin is capable of carrying a variety of
crude oil from across North America, including the Midcontinent
and the Bakken play in North Dakota, according to its website.
However, with surging production at the nearby Eagle Ford
and Permian Basin plays already sating much Gulf Coast demand
for lighter, sweeter crudes like Bakken, trading sources say the
focus will be on shipments of Canadian crude instead.
Exports of Canadian crude directly to Texas have risen
sharply this year, reaching a record of nearly 110,000 bpd in
March, more than three times as much as in February, according
to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. But that's
barely a trickle for Gulf Coast refiners, which churn out nearly
half of America's fuel, burning more than 7 million barrels of
crude daily.
Traders say the Seaway Twin has almost enough committed
shippers to run at full rates, although it won't likely run full
in the near term until there is increased capacity to bring
Canadian crude to the Midwest.
That will change in the third quarter, however, when
Enbridge's nearly 600,000 bpd Flanagan South will connect the
company's main Canadian export pipeline to Cushing. It will run
600 miles from Pontiac, Illinois.
"Seaway Twin is mostly going to be designed to bring
Canadian barrels, which won't happen greatly until Flanagan
starts up," said Sandy Fielden of RBN Energy consultancy.
The most immediate impact is likely to be felt on Southern
Green Canyon (SGC), which is named for a region in the Gulf of
Mexico and is produced by oil majors including BP Plc,
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Marathon Oil Corp and
BHP Billiton Petroleum.
SGC production has risen recently, according to data on the
Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline System (CHOPS), which delivers SGC
to the coast. CHOPS pumped just over 190,000 bpd in the first
quarter, double the rate of 2012, according to a Securities and
Exchange Commission filing by operator Genesis Energy L.P.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/qew99v)
SGC is comparable to Mars sour WTC-MRS in quality: its API
gravity is 0.6 points lower and its sulphur content is 0.5
percent weighted higher, according to an assay on BP's website.
But a major difference is location. SGC is delivered into
Nederland, Texas, some 100 miles from the terminus of the Seaway
Twin, while Mars is delivered into Clovelly, Louisiana.
SGC is already beginning to suffer by comparison. It traded
as much as $1.90 a barrel above Mars crude in 2012, but cash
prices have collapsed more recently as it faces competition from
grades crude being pumped into the Houston area.
On the 30-day moving average, SGC has traded at a discount
of as much $2.44 a barrel versus Mars, according to Reuters
data, the biggest such discount since production began more than
five years ago. Last Wednesday the discount was $3.13 a barrel,
and traders expect demand for SGC to continue to weaken once the
pipeline starts up.
THE SECOND BLOW
Seaway Twin is coming online at a moment of seismic change
in the way excess domestic inventory is being distributed.
Until recently, inventory tended to pool up at Cushing, the
delivery point for futures and the biggest hub of independent
oil storage tanks. But with rising production in the north and
new pipelines pumping oil all the way to the coast, the location
of the growing domestic glut has shifted.
Cushing stocks fell recently to their lowest levels in six
years, while stocks on the Gulf Coast rose to a record high at
the start of May, according EIA data.
Adding to the flexibility of oil flows, a 95-mile,
30-inch-diameter lateral pipeline will soon connect the Echo
storage and distribution terminal in south Houston to the
Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, area, expanding the reach of
WCS crude beyond Houston's refinery row.
As more heavy, sour crude flows east from Houston, more Mars
is likely to be displaced, and eventually imports, particularly
Mexican Mayan and Venezuelan, will be pushed out, Fielden said.
"Will they sell their barrels somewhere else? This will
impact trade flows."
Gulf Coast region imports of Mayan crude dropped to 67,233
bpd in May from 81,125 bpd a year earlier, according to data
from PIERS available via Eikon.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai, Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Peter Galloway)