Sept 14 Sunoco Inc has received approval
from U.S. regulators for its west Texas-Nederland project, which
will carry 40,000 barrels per day of sour crudes from west Texas
and New Mexico to its Nederland, Texas terminal by the first
quarter of 2013.
The pipeline will open an additional route for growing
production in the Permian basin to the Beaumont-Port Arthur,
Texas region, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
said.
The project interconnects four separate pipelines: Sunoco
Mesa Pipeline from Midland, Texas to Colorado City, Texas; the
West Texas Gulf CC-Wortham Pipeline from Colorado City to
Wortham, Texas; the Sunoco Pipeline running from Wortham to
Corsicana, Texas; and the Mobil Pegasus Pipeline running from
Corsicana to Nederland.