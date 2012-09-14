* Sunoco expects 40,000 bpd on line in Q1 2013
* Project will carry sour crude to Gulf Coast refineries
By Janet McGurty
Sept 14 Sunoco Inc has received approval
from U.S. regulators for its west Texas-Nederland project, which
will carry 40,000 barrels per day of sour crudes from west Texas
and New Mexico to its Nederland, Texas, terminal by the first
quarter of 2013.
The pipeline will open an additional route for growing
production in the Permian basin to the Beaumont-Port Arthur,
Texas region, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
said in a filing on Friday.
Many pipelines are planned to carry growing oil production
from Midcontinent formations like the Bakken and older producing
regions like the Permian to Gulf Coast refineries.
Sunoco, which has a large storage terminal at Nederland, is
at the forefront in tapping the Permian Basin and carrying the
sourer crudes into the Gulf Coast region.
Part of the project is the first phase of its Permian
Express. This project will reverse the Wortham-to-Wichita Falls
pipeline, which will initially carry 90,000 bpd of crude by the
first quarter of 2013, to carry 150,000 barrels per day of crude
from Wichita Falls to Nederland. The project is expandable to
350,000 bpd.
The project interconnects four separate pipelines: Sunoco
Mesa Pipeline from Midland, Texas, to Colorado City, Texas; the
West Texas Gulf CC-Wortham Pipeline from Colorado City to
Wortham, Texas; the Sunoco Pipeline running from Wortham to
Corsicana, Texas; and the Mobil Pegasus Pipeline running from
Corsicana to Nederland.