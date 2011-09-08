* Allows single consultations with different authorities

PRAGUE, Sept 8 The Trans Adriatic Pipeline has submitted an application to the Italian government to help obtain final permits to build the project, pipeline officials said on Thursday.

The TAP consortium -- Norway's Statoil , Germany's E.ON Rurhgas (EONGn.DE) and Swiss EGL -- aims to build a 1.5 billion euro pipeline that would carry 10 bcm of Caspian gas a year along a 520 km route through Greece and Albania to Italy.

The single authorisation application, which will allow the Italian ministry to consult with municipal, provincial, regional and central authorities, comes a day after TAP took a step toward entering into long-term ship-or-pay agreements with the pipeline's host countries Albania, Greece and Italy.

"This constitutes another key submission from TAP in recent months towards obtaining final permits in all our host countries, allowing TAP to initiate construction and operation to bring Caspian gas from Shah Deniz into European markets," Kjetil Tungland, TAP's managing director said in a statement.

TAP so far lacks intergovernmental approval between the three countries it would pass through, although it was included in an agreement signed in 2009 between Italy and Albania.

This has opened up the project to criticism that its main partners are not serious about the its final development and instead seek to increase price competition for Shah Deniz II's gas exports to Europe.

TAP is expected to make its final investment decision in 2013, in line with the schedule of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field. At this point, construction would take approximately three years.

The project plans to transport first gas sourced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in 2017. Co-led by BP and Statoil, it is thought to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.

Security of supply is a pressing issue for nations in southeast Europe, which were hit hard by a dispute between Ukraine and Russia in the winter of 2009 that cut off deliveries amid freezing temperatures. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Additional Reporting by Henning Gloystein in London, editing by Jason Neely)