Nov 16 Pipeline Financial Group Inc named a new
executive chairman, indicating the "dark pool" operator plans
to move forward after U.S. securities regulators last month
fined a unit for misleading customers.
Pipeline said on Wednesday it appointed Jay Biancamano, a
former head of corporate strategy and marketplace at Liquidnet
and a director at ITG, to the post.
Pipeline subsidiary Pipeline Trading Systems LLC paid $1
million to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange
Commission for failing to disclose to customers that most of
their orders were being filled by an affiliate.
Biancamano takes over from Alfred Berkeley, who the company
said has retired. Berkeley was fined $100,000 by the SEC, as
was Fred Federspiel, who resigned as chief executive effective
Sunday, the company said.
All defendants settled without admitting or denying the
charges.
The enforcement action was the first case the SEC brought
against a dark pool. Dark pools are alternative trading systems
that let investors anonymously trade larger blocks of shares
without tipping their hand to the wider market.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, editing by Dave Zimmerman)