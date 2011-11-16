Nov 16 Pipeline Financial Group Inc named a new executive chairman, indicating the "dark pool" operator plans to move forward after U.S. securities regulators last month fined a unit for misleading customers.

Pipeline said on Wednesday it appointed Jay Biancamano, a former head of corporate strategy and marketplace at Liquidnet and a director at ITG, to the post.

Pipeline subsidiary Pipeline Trading Systems LLC paid $1 million to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to disclose to customers that most of their orders were being filled by an affiliate.

Biancamano takes over from Alfred Berkeley, who the company said has retired. Berkeley was fined $100,000 by the SEC, as was Fred Federspiel, who resigned as chief executive effective Sunday, the company said.

All defendants settled without admitting or denying the charges.

The enforcement action was the first case the SEC brought against a dark pool. Dark pools are alternative trading systems that let investors anonymously trade larger blocks of shares without tipping their hand to the wider market. (Reporting by Herbert Lash, editing by Dave Zimmerman)