NEW YORK May 15 Philadelphia area refiners may
be forced to cut production in coming months because Energy
Transfer Partner LP's Sunoco Logistics is temporarily
shutting down a key pipeline that carries refined products into
central Pennsylvania, two sources told Reuters.
Sunoco Logistics informed shippers last week that it was
shutting down a 12-inch pipeline that runs from two terminals in
the eastern part of the state to Reading, Pennsylvania, area,
according to a shipping notice seen by Reuters. The line will be
shut on June 15 for six to 10 months to deal with integrity
issues and increase capacity, the notice said.
Sunoco is putting in place an alternative route using a
smaller pipeline, the notice said, without providing any
specifics.
Sunoco did not say whether the alternative shipping method
allowed for similar volumes and whether the central part of the
state should prepare for price spikes. A spokesman said that
they expect to be able to work with "shippers and
Philadelphia-area refineries to accommodate their needs."
The pipeline, known locally as the APL pipeline, is used
primarily by refiners Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc
(PES) and Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines
Inc. Sunoco owns a stake in PES.
The temporary loss of the pipeline will likely lead to run
cuts, particularly in gasoline, since the plants lack spare
capacity to park products.
"They need to pump it out and be done with it," a product
trader said.
PES and Monroe Energy declined to comment.
The shutdown comes at the start of the critical summer
driving season, when margins are typically the healthiest. The
PES and Monroe refineries have been struggling with weak margins
ever since the wide discount on railing in domestic crude
vanished in late 2015.
It is unclear how much volumes moved on the Sunoco pipeline
and the potential size of the production cuts, but one source
said gasoline volumes were more than 50,000 barrels per day.
“If there’s product moving on that pipeline now, that’s
because it’s the most cost-effective way to move it. If the
pipeline is inoperable, and there’s no suitable substitute, then
the shipper will have to pay a higher cost to move the barrels,”
said Ernie Barsamian, chief executive officer and principal of
the Tank Tiger, a terminal storage clearinghouse.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)