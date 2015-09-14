(Adds details on pumpover charge, paragraph 3)

Sept 14 Enterprise Products Partners LP will lower the tariff rates for crude shipments into its ECHO crude terminal in Houston, Texas, according to a regulatory notice filed on Monday.

The midstream operator will decrease tariffs on its South Texas System by 10.46 cents per barrel, effective Oct. 1.

The decrease in tariff rates on the system will be offset by a new 10.46 cents a barrel pumpover charge for customers who move product into the Genoa Junction terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.

Separately, the partnership said it would cancel the Luling, Markham, and Columbia origins on the system. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and David Gregorio)