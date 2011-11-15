* Keystone delay generated more interest in Wrangler
* Exec says company in talks to possibly expand its size
HOUSTON, Nov 15 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) may
increase the size of its proposed 800,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
Wrangler crude oil pipeline after the United States postponed
approval of rival TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL
Canada-to-Texas line, an Enbridge executive said on Tuesday.
Signs that customers who were counting on TransCanada's
line may be abandoning the $7 billion project -- after the
State Department ordered a new environmental review -- will
lend credence to some analysts' expectations that the project
may now be dead, a major blow to Canada's oil sands ambitions.
But expanding Wrangler could provide relief to Midwest oil
producers whose crude has been trading at record discounts
versus the Gulf Coast due to a transportation bottleneck.
Without Keystone XL, Wrangler is the next-best project to help
break through that logjam and relieve a mid-continent glut.
"Since the announcement of Keystone, obviously a number of
calls have come in from people who were expecting that pipeline
to go through," Vern Yu, vice president of business
development, said at a refining conference in Houston.
"We're having discussions with people just to see if we
need to re-size our project to see if we can make sure no one
is left behind," Yu said.
The 700,000 bpd Keystone project has faced opposition from
environmentalists and Nebraska state officials since the
original planned route crossed a massive aquifer.
Yu said the $1.5 billion to $2 billion Wrangler pipeline
could service about the same amount of crude as Enbridge's
800,000 bpd Alberta Clipper pipeline that transports heavy
Canadian crude from Alberta to Wisconsin. He had no specifics
on how much bigger the Wrangler could get.
"It would have to be a pretty big line to handle that much
crude," he told Reuters after his presentation.
Yu said he didn't expect the resistance TransCanada faced
with Keystone. The Wrangler project does not need a
presidential permit from the U.S. State Department because it
is a U.S. project that will not cross an international border,
he noted.
"We already have significant pipeline capacity across the
border," he said. "We expect no resistance to any incremental
heavy crude coming into the U.S."
Enbridge and its Wrangler partner, Enterprise Products
Partners, (EPD.N) are among U.S. midstream companies rushing
pipeline construction, reversal and expansion projects to help
relieve a glut of largely landlocked crude at the Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery point for New York Mercantile Exchange-traded
U.S. crude futures. The oversupply has depressed U.S crude
prices compared to London's Brent and other global crudes for
months.
Pipeline projects also would open more routes to transport
growing U.S production in prolific shale oil plays in North
Dakota, Texas to more markets.
The Wrangler project, proposed Sept. 29, is the largest
proposed line to tap Cushing's oversupply and bring crude to
Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, refineries. The pipeline is
slated to start up mid-2013 pending regulatory approvals and
shipper commitments, as its open season ended Nov. 2.
Enterprise had proposed a 400,000 bpd line with Energy
Transfer (ETP.N) called "Double E", but scrapped it when it
failed to secure enough customers.
Wrangler was more popular, Yu said.
"I can say we did get sufficient support to proceed with
the project," he said without elaboration.
The Keystone project, first proposed in 2008, had been
expected to be approved until last week when the State
Department, under pressure from mounting opposition from
environmental groups and the state of Nebraska, ordered
TransCanada to find a new route. That pushed back the final
go-ahead for the $7 billion project by more than a year into
2013.
Nebraska's political leaders joined the opposition to the
project as its original route crossed the mixed-grass prairie
Sandhills region and the Ogallala aquifer that provides
irrigation and drinking water for millions. While portions of
the aquifer are in eight states, it covers most of Nebraska.
Environmentalists oppose Keystone because of the initial
route, concerns about spills and that it would encourage more
emissions-heavy Canadian oil production.
Canada is the biggest oil supplier to the United States,
shipping more than 2 million barrels a day, much of it from oil
sands.
