HOUSTON Nov 15 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) is
considering increasing the size of its proposed joint-venture
800,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Wrangler crude oil pipeline after
U.S. officials decided last week to postpone final approval of
the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas pipeline, an Enbridge executive
said on Tuesday.
"Since the announcement of Keystone, obviously a number of
calls have come in from people who were expecting that pipeline
to go through," Vern Yu, vice president of business
development, said at a refining conference in Houston.
"We're having discussions with people just to see if we
need to re-size our project to see if we can make sure no one
is left behind," Yu said.
The $7 billion, 700,000 bpd Keystone project faced
opposition from envrionmentalists and Nebraska state officials
as its original route was to cross a massive aquifer.
