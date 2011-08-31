NEW YORK, Aug 31 BP's (BP.L) Destin Pipeline Co
LLC declared force majeure on Tuesday due to operational
problems affecting all offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas
production, the company said in a website posting.
In a separate posting on Wednesday, the company said it
"identified the operational issues as being high levels of
fluid at the liquid handling facility located at the Pascagoula
compressor station. Destin will not be able to provide
transportation services and will not accept any nominations
from its offshore receipt points."
Destin's onshore receipt points will not be affected by the
force majeure, the posting said.
The 255-mile (400-km) natural gas pipeline system runs from
the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther
north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines.
