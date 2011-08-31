NEW YORK, Aug 31 BP's ( BP.L ) Destin Pipeline Co LLC declared force majeure on Tuesday due to operational problems affecting all offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas production, the company said in a website posting.

In a separate posting on Wednesday, the company said it "identified the operational issues as being high levels of fluid at the liquid handling facility located at the Pascagoula compressor station. Destin will not be able to provide transportation services and will not accept any nominations from its offshore receipt points."

Destin's onshore receipt points will not be affected by the force majeure, the posting said.

The 255-mile (400-km) natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis and Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Dale Hudson)