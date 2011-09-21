NEW YORK, Sept 21 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Wednesday said repairs were complete on the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi and force majeure would be terminated on Friday.

The plant is expected to begin processing gas Friday after the force majeure was declared in early September due to damage from Tropical Storm Lee, a website posting said.

The 255-mile (400-km) Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines.

The line is majority owned by BP's (BP.L) (BP.N) Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge (ENB.TO) owning 33 percent. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)