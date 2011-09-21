NEW YORK, Sept 21 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Wednesday said repairs were complete on the Pascagoula natural
gas processing plant in Mississippi and force majeure would be
terminated on Friday.
The plant is expected to begin processing gas Friday after
the force majeure was declared in early September due to damage
from Tropical Storm Lee, a website posting said.
The 255-mile (400-km) Destin natural gas pipeline system
runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends
farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines.
The line is majority owned by BP's (BP.L) (BP.N) Amoco
Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge (ENB.TO) owning 33 percent.
(Reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)