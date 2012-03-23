March 23 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Friday said
planned maintenance was still slated to begin April 10 on its
offshore Gulf of Mexico gas pipeline system, with offshore
receipt points unavailable during the week-long outage.
In a website posting the company said that during the
Tri-States pipe replacement project the Mississippi Pascagoula
gas plant would be unable to process Destin's offshore gas
production.
Destin is slated to perform maintenance and minor repairs on
its offshore facilities during the downtime.
The company said previously that onshore receipt and
delivery points would not be affected by the outage.
The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from
the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther
north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion
cubic feet per day of supply.
It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co
with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.
