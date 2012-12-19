Dec 19 Destin Pipeline Co LLC, on Wednesday said it has been notified by the operator of the Pascagoula natural gas-processing plant in Mississippi that for about 21 days between May 1 and June 30, 2013, the plant would undergo planned maintenance.

Destin said in a website posting that the maintenance would "reduce minimum flow requirement to maintain processing," adding that the operator of the plant would claim force majeure for the outage.

More details on the specifics of the timing and duration of the maintenance would be provided as they become available, the posting said.

Destin said that during the planned turnaround it would not be able to provide some services to the plant and said it was pursuing alternate offshore delivery points to minimize the impact on its shippers.

Onshore receipt and delivery points are not expected to be affected by the work.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant, extending north where it interconnects with nine major interstate gas lines.

The line is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.