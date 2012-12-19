Dec 19 Destin Pipeline Co LLC, on Wednesday said
it has been notified by the operator of the Pascagoula natural
gas-processing plant in Mississippi that for about 21 days
between May 1 and June 30, 2013, the plant would undergo planned
maintenance.
Destin said in a website posting that the maintenance would
"reduce minimum flow requirement to maintain processing," adding
that the operator of the plant would claim force majeure for the
outage.
More details on the specifics of the timing and duration of
the maintenance would be provided as they become available, the
posting said.
Destin said that during the planned turnaround it would not
be able to provide some services to the plant and said it was
pursuing alternate offshore delivery points to minimize the
impact on its shippers.
Onshore receipt and delivery points are not expected to be
affected by the work.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore
Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant, extending north where it
interconnects with nine major interstate gas lines.
The line is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin
Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent
stake.