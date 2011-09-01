NEW YORK, Sept 1 Enbridge U.S. (ENB.TO) said on
Thursday its Stingray natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of
Mexico was experiencing downstream deliverability issues at the
Barracuda and NGPL interconnects and the company would shut in
gas deliveries at both points on Friday.
The 325-mile, 36-inch diameter pipeline extends from the
Gulf of Mexico offshore areas of High Island, West Cameron,
East Cameron, Vermillion and Garden Banks to onshore southern
Louisiana connections with gas processing plants and three
interstate and one intrastate pipelines.
It has the capacity to carry 560 million cubic feet of gas
per day.
(Reporting by Eileen Moustakis and Bruce Nichols; Editing by
David Gregorio)