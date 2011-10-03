NEW YORK, Oct 3 The Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia will undergo planned maintenance starting Oct. 5, decreasing production from the natural gas facility for about three days, Spectra Energy's Maritimes & Northeast ( SE.N ) pipeline units said on Monday.

Spectra operates the Maritimes & Northeast system that brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.

The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ), has the capacity to produce between 400 million and 500 million cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day.