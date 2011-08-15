NEW YORK Aug 15 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) on Monday said inspections on its 330-mile Bison interstate natural gas pipeline in the western United States scheduled to be completed by Friday had been extended through Aug. 22.

Force majeure remains in effect following a rupture in late July in a remote area of Wyoming, but the line will continue with an operational capacity level of 230,000 dekatherms per day (230 million cubic feet per day,) according to TransCanada's website.

Volumes on the 30-inch diameter line prior to the break had been running at about 365 mmcf per day, a spokesman said previously.

Total capacity on the line is about 407 mmcf per day.

Bison, which began service in late January, begins in northeastern Wyoming and travels northeast through Montana and North Dakota before connecting with Northern Border Pipeline in North Dakota. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis)