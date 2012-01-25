* Q4 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.28

* Takes goodwill impairment charge of $120 mln

* Investment banking, brokerage rev nearly halves

* Shares down 15 percent (Adds conference call details, analyst quote)

Jan 25 Piper Jaffray Companies posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates as revenue from its investment banking and brokerage segments nearly halved, sending its shares down 15 percent.

Investment banks, from giants like Goldman Sachs to mid-sized players like Stifel Financial, have struggled as volatile markets and economic uncertainty caused the M&A markets to freeze.

However, JMP Securities analyst David Trone said Piper could have "pretty rapid earnings expansion" with even a slight improvement in the economy.

Smaller U.S. investment banks, like Piper and Cowen Group , have also been looking to expand in Asia as the regions' M&A and capital raising markets have been hurt less by the economic downturn. But the building of their Asian arms has proved expensive, hurting profit growth.

Despite the losses from Piper's Asian segment, the company is committed to growing its business in the region and is still eyeing the Chinese capital raising market, Chief Executive Andrew Duff said on a post-earnings conference call.

Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray swung to an October-December loss of $116.4 million, or $7.38 a share, from a profit of $7.2 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

The quarterly loss, the largest posted by the company since the fourth quarter of 2008, reflected a $120 million goodwill impairment charge that wiped out Piper Jaffray's revenue.

Excluding the charge, the company earned 11 cents a share, which missed analysts' estimates of a profit of 28 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The firm is continuing with its modest growth objectives and is marginally profitable at recent revenue levels," Trone said in a client note.

Piper Jaffray shares were down 15 percent to $20.03 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)