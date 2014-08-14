Aug 14 P&I Personal & Informatik AG : * Says reports Q1 results - good start to financial year * Says Q1 revenue of EUR 25.0 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million) * Says Q1 EBIT of EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.5 million) * Says Q1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 8.1 million) * Sees consolidated revenue of more than EUR 100 million in FY 2014/2015 and