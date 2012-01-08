COPENHAGEN Jan 8 A Danish navy ship
seized a suspected pirate vessel off the coast of Somalia and
freed 14 hostages on board, the navy said on Sunday.
The Absalon warship, serving in NATO's counter-piracy
mission Ocean Shield, captured the fishing vessel and 25
suspected pirates on Saturday, a navy spokesman said.
The suspected pirates, believed to be Somali, were being
questioned on Sunday, spokesman Mikael Bill said.
"The operation went as planned, without casualties to the
crew, hostages or pirates," the Absalon's commanding officer,
Carsten Fjord Larsen, said in a statement released on Saturday.
The hostages were from Pakistan and Iran, the statement
added.
Piracy is rife off the Horn of Africa, disrupting shipping
lanes between Europe and Asia, putting seamen, vessels and
cargoes at risk, and costing shippers huge sums to protect
themselves.
The fishing vessel was carrying small skiffs with large
outboard motors. Pirates often use those lighter skiffs to board
the vessels they hijack, Bill said.
Larger support vessels enable pirates to operate farther
from shore.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)