DUBAI, April 2 The hijack success rate for
Somali pirates has dropped sharply in recent months, a NATO
official said on Monday, due in part to more merchant ships
turning to armed security guards, razor wire and water pumps to
protect themselves.
Improved international cooperation on combating piracy on
land and at sea - covering an area four times the size of the
Arabian peninsula - has been the cornerstone of efforts to
tackle a problem costing the world economy up to $12 billion a
year, a spokesman for NATO's counter-piracy force in the Indian
Ocean said.
"Only six vessels have been pirated for ransom in the last
eight months, compared to 36 in the preceding eight," Lieutenant
Commander Mehmet Elyurek told reporters on board the TCG
Giresun, the Turkish flagship of the force that operates off the
Horn of Africa.
The rate of successful hijack attempts had "almost returned
to pre-crisis (2007) levels."
John Steed, a former head of the United Nations
counter-piracy unit, has said a major reason for the drop in the
number of vessels hijacked is that the pirates got so rich last
year.
But increased use of armed private security guards, and
other defences like pirate-pummelling water pumps and razor wire
are also helping reduce the number of successful attacks on
merchant ships.
"Armed security guards on board the merchant vessels is very
effective means of protecting them," Rear Admiral Sinan Azmi
Tosun, the commander of the SNMG2 said. "We welcome all these
protection measures."
Nine pirated merchant ships are still anchored off the
Somali coast waiting for ransom payments from their owners, and
an Iranian sugar ship hijacked last week near the Maldives is on
its way to Somalia, he said.
Pirates held 1,026 hostages last year but after some $146
million in ransom was paid to free 30 vessels, the number of
hostages has fallen to 236, according to NATO figures.
