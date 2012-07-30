* Deal to help Piraeus deleverage balance sheet

* Piraeus bank shares end up 9.5 pct

* Trade in ATEbank shares suspended

* ATEbank union, leftist opposition against deal (Adds central bank chief briefing, Piraeus management comment)

By George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris

ATHENS, July 30 Piraeus Bank's plan to take over the healthy chunk of ailing state lender ATEbank boosted its shares on Monday as the deal will benefit its balance sheet, help it cope with a debt crisis and make it Greece's second largest bank by assets.

Piraeus, the country's fourth largest bank, on Friday agreed to absorb ATEbank's performing loans and securities portfolio and its deposits while the bad part will be liquidated.

The move signals the coalition government's determination to stick with a bailout plan agreed with its international lenders and resume the flow of funds from the IMF and its euro zone partners.

Greece's central bank chief George Provopoulos will brief parliament on ATEbank's restructuring on Friday.

ATEbank, about 90 percent state owned, required a significant capital injection to continue operating. Getting it off the government's books was a condition of the 130 billion euro bailout keeping Greece afloat.

European Union sources said in June the European Commission had been pushing Greece to wind down certain banks, possibly including ATEbank, an agricultural lender founded in 1929.

"Piraeus Bank gets the sound part of ATEbank, including assets whose value could rise in the future, and its deposits for just 95 million euros. It's a good deal for Piraeus," said a banking analyst who declined to be named.

Piraeus will pay the 95 million euros deal price to the liquidator of ATEbank's bad part to cover costs. The state will get no cash from the deal, letting go of an undercapitalised asset it would otherwise have to nurse.

Hammered by the debt crisis and a deep recession, Greek banks have been relying on the European Central Bank and the national central bank for liquidity as access to interbank markets is closed.

Persistent market fears that Greece could exit the euro zone has led to waves of deposit outflows.

BALANCE SHEET BENEFITS

The deal will leave Piraeus Bank with total assets of 74 billion euros, a deposit base of 35 billion and a loan book of 44 billion. It will rank second after National Bank, analysts said.

"At first glance, Piraeus significantly improves its deposit base and deleverages its balance sheet," said Euroxx Securities analyst Manos Giakoumis.

"The sound part of ATEbank will add 27.5 billion euros in assets, 14.1 billion in deposits and 11.1 billion in loans to Piraeus Bank's first quarter figures," he said.

The enlarged bank's loans-to-deposits ratio will improve to 134 from 172 percent. Deposits as a percentage of total assets will rise to 46.7 from 44 percent and loans as a percent of assets will drop to 62.7 from 75.6 percent, Giakoumis said.

Piraeus will operate as one bank but with two brand names. It expects the deal to generate synergies, mainly in the back office, executives told analysts in a conference call. They said the two branch networks were largely complementary.

Executives called the move liquidity friendly but would not speculate on whether the group would go after more deals.

"One thing at a time. We need to participate in the ongoing Greek banking evolution as a systemic bank but did a major part of this with ATEbank," said Piraeus Treasurer Tom Arvanitis.

Piraeus Bank, which in May was recapitalised with 4.7 billion euros by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), a state bank support fund, will get an additional 500 million euros to maintain its Core Tier 1 capital ratio above 8 percent.

The difference between the assets and liabilities that Piraeus will take over from ATEbank, the so-called funding gap, will amount to 6.7 billion euros and will be covered by the HFSF, which will hand Piraeus EFSF notes of that amount.

Shares in Piraeus, which surged over 16 percent early on Monday trimmed gains to end 9.5 percent higher, slightly outperforming the banking sector's 9.09 percent advance.

"The market is reacting positively to the deal, waiting to see what will happen as far as the wider restructuring of the banking sector is concerned," said Takis Zamanis, head of trading at Beta Securities.

Earlier on Monday, the Athens stock exchange suspended trading in shares of ATEbank after the deal. ATEbank's union started 24-hour rolling strikes on Monday, opposing the deal even though there will be no layoffs.

"We won't allow this great robbery to happen," said Alexis Tsipras, leader of the radical leftist Syriza party, after meeting with ATEbank employees.

(Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Cowell and Jane Merriman)