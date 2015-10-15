LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Piraeus Bank has launched an exchange
offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds in the
hope of strengthening its capital base.
The Greek lender is targeting a 200m preferred security, a
400m sub and a 500m senior issue that it wants to exchange
into "non-transferable" receipts. Investors will subsequently be
offered either cash or equity in exchange for those receipts.
In a statement, Piraeus said the exchange was being made to
"strengthen its capital base, which has been impacted by the
impaired macro-economic conditions recently experienced in the
Hellenic Republic that are affecting all Greek financial
institutions."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)