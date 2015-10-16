LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Piraeus Bank's liability management exercise launched this week should ensure it is first in the queue of Greek institutions raising capital once stress tests are completed this month. Senior debt holders will play a key part in the recapitalisation.

The bank on Thursday announced an exchange offer on 1.1bn of its subordinated and senior bonds, of which a total 592m remains outstanding. Investors will have the option of exchanging their holdings into either cash or shares.

"It's likely that all the Greek banks will need some capital but there will only be a limited pool of money. Piraeus is keen to capture as much of that pool as possible by being ready ahead of the stress tests results," said a banker familiar with the deal.

Market participants expect the other Greek lenders will be close behind Piraeus in trying to repair their balance sheets and ask bondholders for goodwill.

In the first step of the offer, holders of the 2017 senior, 2016 subordinated and perpetual hybrid will have to decide if they will accept so-called non-transferable receipts (NTR).

Piraeus is running a consent solicitation alongside the offer which is structured in a way so that recalcitrant holders will participate.

"The consent takes time and investors need notice so by doing it that way, everything will be ready for when Piraeus publishes the equity prospectus, as and when that is," another banker close to the situation said.

Once the results of the stress tests are known, investors will then have to decide whether they want to cash out and face steep haircuts on their holdings, or get equity.

"The size of the capital hole will play a huge part in investors' decision. No one knows what the impact of the capital controls has been, it's the US$64m question," the first banker said.

In a note published in July, RBS analysts said that in a worst case outcome, the total Greek bank capital shortfall could be as high as 27.4bn.

The results of the Greek bank stress tests are expected on October 31 ahead of the expiration deadline for the exchange into the NTRs on November 4.

NOT SENIOR ANYMORE

For investors who bought Piraeus's 500m 2017 bond transaction near par in March 2014, choosing between equity or a 43% of par cash offer is far from what they had in mind when they invested in what was supposed to be a recovery story.

Market participants, including investors, believe that the best bet will be to take the equity - which will be the first time that senior debt plays such a big part in recapitalising a bank given it has the biggest outstanding amount by far, at365.2m versus just 16.249m of the hybrid.

The exchange could dwarf existing equity, with the bank's market capitalisation less than 530m.

Piraeus has made it clear that burden-sharing "to the maximum extent possible" is on the cards if investors decide not to take part in the exchange.

Bondholders can opt for shares with a 100% ratio in the case of the 2016 sub and 2017 senior deals, and 50% in the case of the perpetual securities.

If they go for cash, accounts that own the 400m 2016 subordinated and 200m perpetual bonds will fare even worse, receiving only 9% of par.

"It's an easy decision: burden sharing or this," the second banker said. "Also, you have to remember that different institutions would have had a say in what the cash offer should be. At the end of the day, you are a Greek bank creditor and this is an opportunity to get something back. You are getting 100, just in a different form."

The market has reacted positively to the offer. The 2017 bonds on Friday were quoted at a cash price of 60, up 13.5 points from Thursday's open, and at their highest since the end of June.

"If you put money into those banks, you have to follow it and it would be worse for investors to have to write it off, said the first banker.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are structuring banks and dealer managers. Credit Suisse is dealer manager. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Owen Wild, Julian Baker)